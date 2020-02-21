Home / Home

Local Sports Schedule, Feb. 21

Fri, 02/21/2020 - 1:45am scott

Bowling

Wolverine Conference Finals at South Lanes, Three Rivers, 11 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers,  5:45 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Bangor at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.

Boys  basketball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.

