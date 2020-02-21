Local Sports Schedule, Feb. 21
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 1:45am scott
Bowling
Wolverine Conference Finals at South Lanes, Three Rivers, 11 a.m.
Girls basketball
Dowagiac at Three Rivers, 5:45 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Mendon, 6 p.m.
Bangor at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Dowagiac at Three Rivers, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Bangor at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.