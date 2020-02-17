Home / Home

Local sports schedule, Feb. 18

Mon, 02/17/2020 - 11:57pm scott

Boys basketball

Portage Northern at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.

Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Portage Northern at Three Rivers  varsity,  7:15 p.m.

Comstock at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Eau Claire at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.

Mendon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Gull Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7:15 p.m.

Constantine at Comstock, 6:30 p.m.

Decatur at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Marcellus at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.

Bangor at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Bronson, 7 p.m.

