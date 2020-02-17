Local sports schedule, Feb. 18
Boys basketball
Portage Northern at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.
Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Portage Northern at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Comstock at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.
Eau Claire at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Decatur, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.
Mendon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Gull Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7:15 p.m.
Constantine at Comstock, 6:30 p.m.
Decatur at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Marcellus at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Bronson, 7 p.m.