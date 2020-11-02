Home / Home

Local Sports Schedule Feb. 11

Tue, 02/11/2020 - 7:47am scott

Bowling

Sturgis at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV  at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.

Niles at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Mendon at Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett  Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.

Centreville at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Niles at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

White Pigeon at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at  Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

