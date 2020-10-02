Local Sports Schedule (Feb. 10-15)

Monday, Feb. 10

Bowling

Constantine at Coloma, St. Joe Kelly’s Bowl, 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft vs. Burr Oak, Continental Lanes, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Bowling

Sturgis at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.

Niles at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Mendon at Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.

Centreville at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Niles at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

White Pigeon at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Bowling

Schoolcraft at Bronson, Strike Zone, noon

Wrestling

Constantine at Division 3 team districts at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon, Marcellus at Division 4 team districts at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, Middle school gym, 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, Middle school gym, 6:15 p.m.

Middle School girls basketball

Three Rivers 7th/8th grade at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.

College basketball

Lansing at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.

Lansing at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Bowling

Comstock vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball

Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 5:45 p.m.

Delton Kellogg at Constantine, 6 p.m.

Colon at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.

Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mendon at Union City Division 4 Team Districts, 6 p.m.

Middle school wrestling

Three Rivers Quad, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Girls basketball

Mendon at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.

Centreville at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Mendon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Bellevue at Colon, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

White Pigeon at Portage Northern Invitational, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Wrestling

Three Rivers at Constantine Individual Districts, 9 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Lakeview, Bowlero Lanes, noon

Middle school wrestling

Three Rivers at Three Oaks-River Valley Invite, 8 a.m.

College basketball

Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.