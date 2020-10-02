Local Sports Schedule (Feb. 10-15)
Monday, Feb. 10
Bowling
Constantine at Coloma, St. Joe Kelly’s Bowl, 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft vs. Burr Oak, Continental Lanes, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bowling
Sturgis at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.
Niles at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Mendon at Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Niles at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
White Pigeon at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Bowling
Schoolcraft at Bronson, Strike Zone, noon
Wrestling
Constantine at Division 3 team districts at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon, Marcellus at Division 4 team districts at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, Middle school gym, 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, Middle school gym, 6:15 p.m.
Middle School girls basketball
Three Rivers 7th/8th grade at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.
College basketball
Lansing at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.
Lansing at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Bowling
Comstock vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 5:45 p.m.
Delton Kellogg at Constantine, 6 p.m.
Colon at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.
Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mendon at Union City Division 4 Team Districts, 6 p.m.
Middle school wrestling
Three Rivers Quad, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Girls basketball
Mendon at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.
Centreville at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Mendon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Bellevue at Colon, 7 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
White Pigeon at Portage Northern Invitational, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Wrestling
Three Rivers at Constantine Individual Districts, 9 a.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers at Battle Creek Lakeview, Bowlero Lanes, noon
Middle school wrestling
Three Rivers at Three Oaks-River Valley Invite, 8 a.m.
College basketball
Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.