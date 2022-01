Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wrestling

Constantine at Three Rivers Super Dual, 9 a.m.

Mendon Invite, 9 a.m.

White Pigeon at West Noble Invite, 9 a.m.

Schoolcraft at South Lyon Duals, 9 a.m.

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invite, 11:30 a.m.

White Pigeon at Portage Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. Portage Central, Bowlero Lanes in Battle Creek, noon

Monday, Jan. 10

Bowling

Schoolcraft vs. Burr Oak, Strike Zone in Bronson, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Buchanan at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bowling

Otsego at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Allegan at Three Rivers JV, 5:30 p.m.

Allegan at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.

Mendon at Comstock, 7 p.m.

Parchment at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Decatur at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Delton-Kellogg at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Colon at Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Three Rivers JV at Allegan, 5:30 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Allegan, 7 p.m.

Comstock at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Constantine at Parchment, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville Christian at New Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Union City at Colon, 7 p.m.