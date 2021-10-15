Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Three Rivers freshmen at Battle Creek Central Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Centreville, Marcellus, Mendon at Southwest 10 Conference Tournament at White Pigeon, 9 a.m.
Constantine Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Constantine, White Pigeon, Colon at Sturgis Kiwanis Invite, 9 a.m.
Centreville at Bloomingdale Invite, 10 a.m.
Middle School Cross Country
Three Rivers at Sturgis Kiwanis Invite, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Boys Soccer
Division 2 District Semifinals
Three Rivers vs. St. Joseph at Mattawan, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
White Pigeon at Niles Brandywine Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Cross Country
Three Rivers at Vicksburg, Wolverine Conference Championships, 4:30 p.m.
Colon at Three Oaks-River Valley Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Three Rivers JV at Comstock Tournament, 5 p.m.
Marcellus Quad, 5 p.m.
Gobles at Schoolcraft, 6:30 p.m.
Constantine at Parchment, 5 p.m.
Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 7 p.m.