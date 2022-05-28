Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, May 28
Softball
Three Rivers at Battle on Six Mile Tournament, Northville, 9:45 a.m.
Track and Field
Constantine, Centreville boys at Division 3 MITCA Meet at Clare, 9:30 a.m.
Marcellus girls at Division 4 MITCA Meet at Mt. Pleasant, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Boys’ Golf
Three Rivers at Division 2 Regional, Stonehedge North Golf Club, Richland, 9 a.m.
Constantine, Schoolcraft at Division 3 Regional, South Haven Beeches Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Softball
Three Rivers at Battle Creek Pennfield, D2 Pre-District, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Three Rivers at Coldwater (DH), 4 p.m.
Mendon at Quincy, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
U.A.W St. Joe County All-Star Meet at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.