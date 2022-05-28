Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 28

Softball

Three Rivers at Battle on Six Mile Tournament, Northville, 9:45 a.m.

Track and Field

Constantine, Centreville boys at Division 3 MITCA Meet at Clare, 9:30 a.m.

Marcellus girls at Division 4 MITCA Meet at Mt. Pleasant, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 31

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers at Division 2 Regional, Stonehedge North Golf Club, Richland, 9 a.m.

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Division 3 Regional, South Haven Beeches Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Softball

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Pennfield, D2 Pre-District, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers at Coldwater (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Quincy, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

U.A.W St. Joe County All-Star Meet at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.