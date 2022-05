Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 14

Girls’Tennis

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Otsego, 8:30 a.m.

Softball

Three Rivers at St. Joseph Tournament, 10 a.m.

Constantine at Centreville Bulldog Tournament, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers, Schoolcraft at Mattawan Tournament, 10 a.m.

Constantine at Centreville Bulldog Tournament, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Championships, Paw Paw, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers vs. Sturgis, Match-Play, Klinger Lake Country Club, 9 a.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Three Rivers at South Haven, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Constantine at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 6 p.m.

Parchment at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Comstock Invite, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Mendon at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Mendon at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Plainwell at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers vs. Edwardsburg, Four Lakes Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Otsego (DH), 4 p.m.

Otsego at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine (DH) 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Otsego (DH), 4 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Howardsville at St. Joe Michigan Lutheran (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolccraft (DH), 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Schoolcraft at Gobles, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Track and Field

Three Rivers at Otsego Relays, 4 p.m.