Local Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 11

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Paw Paw at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Three Rivers at Niles, 6 p.m.

Lawton at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

White Pigeon at Mendon Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.

Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville, Marcellus at Cassopolis Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Schoolcraft,  KVCC Courts, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Gull Lake at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Boys’ Golf

Allegan at Three Rivers, Sauganash, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Three Rivers vs. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, Portage West Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Bloomingdale (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Hartford (DH) 4:30 p.m.

Mendon at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Bloomingdale (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Mendon at  Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Schoolraft at Bronson, 5:30 p.m.

Middle School Track and Field

Wolverine Conference Finals at Three Rivers, 2 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Three Rivers at Coldwater, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Niles (DH), 4 p.m.

Niles at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.

Colon at Hastings (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Niles (DH), 4 p.m.

New Buffalo at Howardsville (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Colon at Hastings (DH), 4 p.m.

Track and Field

White Pigeon, Schoolcraft at Constantine Invitational, 5 p.m.

Marcellus at Gobles Invite, 3 p.m.

John Green Invite at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Centreville at White Pigeon Invitational, Klinger Lake CC, 9 a.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Constantine at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.

 

