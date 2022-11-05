Local Sports Schedule
Wednesday, May 11
Softball
Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.
Paw Paw at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Three Rivers at Niles, 6 p.m.
Lawton at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
White Pigeon at Mendon Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.
Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.
Centreville, Marcellus at Cassopolis Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Galesburg-Augusta vs. Schoolcraft, KVCC Courts, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Tennis
Gull Lake at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Boys’ Golf
Allegan at Three Rivers, Sauganash, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Three Rivers vs. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, Portage West Middle School, 4:30 p.m.
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Bloomingdale (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Constantine at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.
Centreville at Hartford (DH) 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Bloomingdale (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Centreville at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Schoolraft at Bronson, 5:30 p.m.
Middle School Track and Field
Wolverine Conference Finals at Three Rivers, 2 p.m.
Middle School Tennis
Three Rivers at Coldwater, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Baseball
Three Rivers varsity at Niles (DH), 4 p.m.
Niles at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.
Colon at Hastings (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Three Rivers varsity at Niles (DH), 4 p.m.
New Buffalo at Howardsville (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Colon at Hastings (DH), 4 p.m.
Track and Field
White Pigeon, Schoolcraft at Constantine Invitational, 5 p.m.
Marcellus at Gobles Invite, 3 p.m.
John Green Invite at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Centreville at White Pigeon Invitational, Klinger Lake CC, 9 a.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Constantine at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.