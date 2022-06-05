Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 7

Baseball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs at Three Rivers JV (DH), 10 a.m.

Schoolcraft at CO Brown Invite, Bailey Park, Battle Creek, 11 a.m.

Marcellus at Colon Darmofal Tourney, 9 a.m.

Softball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Colon Darmofal Tourney, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Constantine, Mendon, Colon, Marcellus, White Pigeon at Centreville Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Golf

Constantine, White Pigeon at Lawton Golf Invite, 9 a.m.

College Baseball

Muskegon at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers at Plainwell, Lake Doster Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at SAC Valley Constantine Jamboree, Sauganash Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Colon at SCAA Jamboree, Cedar Creek Golf Club, Battle Creek, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Fennville at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Marcellus at Comstock, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Plainwell at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Baseball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Athens at Colon (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Athens at Colon (DH), 4 p.m.

Howardsville at Burr Oak (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Three Rivers at Niles Brandywine, 4:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs vs. Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo Valley CC Tennis Courts, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Centreville at Marcellus, SW10 Jamboree, Pineview, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Bangor at Marcellus, 5:30 p.m.