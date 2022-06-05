Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, May 7
Baseball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Berrien Springs at Three Rivers JV (DH), 10 a.m.
Schoolcraft at CO Brown Invite, Bailey Park, Battle Creek, 11 a.m.
Marcellus at Colon Darmofal Tourney, 9 a.m.
Softball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Colon Darmofal Tourney, 9 a.m.
Track and Field
Constantine, Mendon, Colon, Marcellus, White Pigeon at Centreville Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys’ Golf
Constantine, White Pigeon at Lawton Golf Invite, 9 a.m.
College Baseball
Muskegon at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Boys’ Golf
Three Rivers at Plainwell, Lake Doster Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft at SAC Valley Constantine Jamboree, Sauganash Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Colon at SCAA Jamboree, Cedar Creek Golf Club, Battle Creek, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
Fennville at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.
Marcellus at Comstock, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Comstock (DH), 4:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Tennis
Plainwell at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Baseball
Dowagiac at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Athens at Colon (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Dowagiac at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Athens at Colon (DH), 4 p.m.
Howardsville at Burr Oak (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Three Rivers at Niles Brandywine, 4:30 p.m.
Berrien Springs vs. Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo Valley CC Tennis Courts, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Centreville at Marcellus, SW10 Jamboree, Pineview, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Bangor at Marcellus, 5:30 p.m.