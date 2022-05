Local Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 4

Boys’ Golf

St. Joseph County Meet at St. Joe Valley Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg Jamboree, Mullenhurst, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Niles at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Three Rivers at Otsego, 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Constantine at Delton-Kellogg, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Mendon at Centreville Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.

Colon at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Comstock Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Parchment, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Parchment at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Parchment at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Three Rivers at Paw Paw, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Track and Field

Mendon, Bloomingdale at Centreville, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Comstock at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at Marcellus (DH), 4;30 p.m.

Softball

Comstock at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Colon at Pittsford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Sturgis, Vicksburg at Three Rivers, Sauganash Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Allegan at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Middle School Track and Field

Three Rivers at Otsego, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers, Constantine at Sturgis Invite, Klinger Lake Country Club, 9 a.m.

Baseball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Hastings at Colon (DH), 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Three Rivers vs. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, Portage West Middle School, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Harper Creek Co-Ed Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Central JT Long Invite, 4 p.m.