Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, April 30

Softball

Howardsville Christian at Mendon Round-Robin Tournament, 10 a.m.

Schoolcraft at Portage Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

Baseball

Schoolcraft at Battle Creek Pennfield (DH), 10 a.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Schoolcraft at Vicksburg Tournament, 9 a.m.

College Baseball

Glen Oaks at Mid-Michigan (DH), 1 p.m.

College Softball

Glen Oaks at Lansing (DH), 1 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Boys’ Golf

Colon at Bellevue Jamboree, Binder Park Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 2 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Niles Brandywine, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Sturgis at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus, 5:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Watervliet, 5 p.m.

Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Marcellus at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Buchanan (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Constantine at Parchment (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Bloomingdale (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Marcellus at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.

Howardsville at Lawton (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Bridgman at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Parchment (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Mendon at Bloomingdale (DH), 4 p.m.

Middle School Track and Field

Three Rivers at Niles Relays,4 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Glen Oaks at Ancilla College Invite, Swan Lake Resort, Plymouth, Ind., 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Boys’ Golf

Three Rivers at Vicksburg, State Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Plainwell, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.

Colon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Schoolcraft at Plainwell, 4 p.m.

Colon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Three Rivers at Coldwater, 4 p.m.