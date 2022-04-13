Local Sports Schedule
Wednesday, April 13
Boys Golf
Paw Paw at Three Rivers, Sauganash, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Coloma at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.
Saugatuck at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Three Rivers at Battle Creek Harper Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Galesburg-Augusta, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Centreville at Buchanan (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Centreville at Buchanan (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Constantine at Lawton, 4:30 p.m.
Colon at Concord, 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft Quad, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Tennis
Coldwater at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Glen Oaks at Kalamazoo Valley (DH), 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Girls Soccer
Marcellus at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Three Rivers, White Pigeon at Coldwater Invitational, Coldwater Country Club, 9:30 a.m.
Constantine at SAC Valley Jamboree at Delton-Kellogg, Mullenhurts, 4 p.m.
Softball
Mendon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Bronson (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Marcellus at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian (DH), 4 p.m.
Baseball
Centreville at Bronson (DH) 4:15 p.m.
Mendon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.
Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Track and Field
Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Men’s College Golf
Glen Oaks Invitational, Island Hills, 10 a.m.
Boys Golf
Centreville at Hickory Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
White Pigeon at Comstock JV Invitational, 9 a.m.
Track and Field
Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invitational, 2 p.m.
Mendon, Centreville at White Pigeon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft, Marcellus at Watervliet Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Plainwell at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Plainwell (DH), 4 p.m.
Colon at Camden-Frontier (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Plainwell at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.
Colon at Camden-Frontier (DH), 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Buchanan at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Schoolcraft at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Constantine at Comstock, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks (DH), 2p.m.
College Softball
Glen Oaks at Mid-Michigan (DH), 3 p.m.