Local Sports Schedule

Wed, 04/13/2022 - 8:02am scott

Wednesday, April 13

Boys Golf

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, Sauganash, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Coloma at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Saugatuck at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Harper Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Galesburg-Augusta, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Centreville at Buchanan (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Centreville at Buchanan (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Track and Field

Constantine at Lawton, 4:30 p.m.

Colon at Concord, 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Tennis

Coldwater at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Glen Oaks at Kalamazoo Valley (DH), 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Girls Soccer

Marcellus at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Three Rivers, White Pigeon at Coldwater Invitational, Coldwater Country Club, 9:30 a.m.

Constantine at SAC Valley Jamboree at Delton-Kellogg, Mullenhurts, 4 p.m.

Softball

Mendon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Bronson (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Marcellus at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian (DH), 4 p.m.

Baseball

Centreville at Bronson (DH) 4:15 p.m.

Mendon at Burr Oak (DH), 4 p.m.

Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School  Track and Field

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Men’s College Golf

Glen Oaks Invitational, Island Hills, 10 a.m.

Boys Golf

Centreville at Hickory Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

White Pigeon at Comstock JV Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invitational, 2 p.m.

Mendon, Centreville at White Pigeon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft, Marcellus at Watervliet Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Plainwell at Three Rivers varsity (DH),  4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Plainwell (DH), 4 p.m.

Colon at Camden-Frontier (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Plainwell at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.

Colon at Camden-Frontier (DH), 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Buchanan at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Schoolcraft at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Constantine at Comstock, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks (DH), 2p.m.

College Softball

Glen Oaks at Mid-Michigan (DH), 3 p.m.

 

 

