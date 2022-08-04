Home / Home

Local Sports Schedule

Fri, 04/08/2022 - 9:50pm scott

Saturday, April 9

College Baseball

Glen Oaks at Lake Michigan (DH), 1 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Boys Golf

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Parchment Jamboree, Eastern Hills Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Howardsville at BCS White Division  Jamboree at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Galesburg-Augusta at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bronson at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Track and Field

Niles at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.

Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Parchment at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.

Colon at Battle Creel Pennfield (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Athens (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Lawrence at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:45 p.m.

Parchment at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Colon at Battle Creek Pennfield (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Athens (DH), 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marcellus at Calhoun Christian, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media