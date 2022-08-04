Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, April 9
College Baseball
Glen Oaks at Lake Michigan (DH), 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Boys Golf
Constantine, Schoolcraft at Parchment Jamboree, Eastern Hills Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Howardsville at BCS White Division Jamboree at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Galesburg-Augusta at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bronson at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Track and Field
Niles at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.
Portage Northern at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Marcellus at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.
Parchment at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.
Colon at Battle Creel Pennfield (DH), 4 p.m.
Mendon at Athens (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Marcellus at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.
Lawrence at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:45 p.m.
Parchment at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Colon at Battle Creek Pennfield (DH), 4 p.m.
Mendon at Athens (DH), 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marcellus at Calhoun Christian, 5 p.m.