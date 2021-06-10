Local Sports Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Cross Country
Sturgis at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
White Pigeon, Centrevlle, Mendon at Bangor Jamboree, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Three Rivers at Vicksburg, 6 p.m.
Hackett at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Middle School Football
Three Rivers at Paw Paw, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Volleyball
Three Rivers at Dowagiac, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Volleyball
Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, JV, 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Three Rivers varsity, 6 p.m.
Decatur at White Pigeon, 7 p.m.
Cassopolis at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Constantine Cancer Quad, 5:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Comstock
Football
Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Three Rivers at Brandywine Regional, 8 a.m.
Middle School Cross Country
Wolverine Conference Meet at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Football
Sturgis at Three Rivers, 7 p.m.
Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7 p.m.
Mendon at Martin, 7 p.m.
Comstock at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Blanchard-Montabella at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Leslie at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Constantine at Allegan, 7 p.m.
Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.