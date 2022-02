Local Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 7 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers (7th/8th grade only), 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Kellogg at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.

Kellogg at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Girls Basketball

Wolverine Conference Crossover

Three Rivers JV at Plainwell, 5:30 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Plainwell, 7 p.m.

Colon at Hillsdale Academy, 7 p.m.

Martin at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Watervliet at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Lake Michigan Catholic at Howardsvile, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Bloomingdale at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at Lake Michigan Catholic, 7 p.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Hopkins/Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Bowling

Division 3 Regionals

Three Rivers girls at Continental Lanes, Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.

Three Rivers boys at Continental Lakes, Kalamazoo, 1:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Division 3 Team Quarterfinals

Constantine vs. Dundee, at Wings-Events Center, Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Niles at Three Rivers freshman, 4:15 p.m.

Niles at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Niles at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Constantine at Gobles, SAC Crossover, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsdale Academy at Colon, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Fennville. 7 p.m.

Howardsville at Covert, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.