Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 19
Wrestling
Three Rivers in Division 3 Individual Regional at Constantine, 9:30 a.m.
Mendon, Centreville, Marcellus, White Pigeon, Colon, Schoolcraft at Division 4 Individual Regional at Lawton, 9:30 a.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers in Positional Round at Continental Lanes, 11 a.m.
Constantine, Schoolcraft at SAC Tournament, Continental Lanes, 10 a.m.
Schoolcraft vs. Niles, Joey Armadillos, 4 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Division 3 District at Allegan, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
White Pigeon at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Middle School Wrestling
Three Rivers at Manchester Tournament, 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Mid-Michigan, 1 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Mid-Michigan, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
College Basketball
Lansing at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.
Lansing at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Schoolcraft, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Schoolcraft, 5:30 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Benton Harbor Countryside at Howardsville, 7:30 p.m.
Comstock at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Schoolcraft at Three Rivers JV, 5:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Mendon at Comstock, 7 p.m.
Decatur at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Battle Creek St. Philip, 7 p.m.