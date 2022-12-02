Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 12

Wrestling

Constantine, Three Rivers at D3 Individual Districts at Otsego, 9:30 a.m.

Mendon, Colon at D4 Individual Districts at Union City, 9:30 a.m.

White Pigeon, Marcellus, Centrreville at D4 Individual Districts at Schoolcraft, 9:30 p.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg, Revel N. Roll in Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.

College Basketball

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Bowling

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Finals, Joey Armadillo’s in Niles, 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Howardsville at Kalamazoo Home School, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Glen Oaks women at Lake Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks men at Lake Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Three Rivers freshnen at Portage Central, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7 p.m.

Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Mendon at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Comstock, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Fernville, 7 p.m.

Bangor at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Portage Central at Three Rivers JV. 5:30 p.m.

Portage Central at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.

Colon at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Constantine at Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Comstock at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at River Valley, 6 p.m

Marcellus at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.