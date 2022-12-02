Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wrestling
Constantine, Three Rivers at D3 Individual Districts at Otsego, 9:30 a.m.
Mendon, Colon at D4 Individual Districts at Union City, 9:30 a.m.
White Pigeon, Marcellus, Centrreville at D4 Individual Districts at Schoolcraft, 9:30 p.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg, Revel N. Roll in Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.
College Basketball
Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.
Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Bowling
Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Finals, Joey Armadillo’s in Niles, 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Howardsville at Kalamazoo Home School, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Lake Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Lake Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
Three Rivers freshnen at Portage Central, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7 p.m.
Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Mendon at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Comstock, 7:30 p.m.
Howardsville at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Fernville, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Portage Central at Three Rivers JV. 5:30 p.m.
Portage Central at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.
Colon at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Constantine at Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Mendon, 6 p.m.
Comstock at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Howardsville at River Valley, 6 p.m
Marcellus at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.