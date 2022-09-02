Local Sports Schedule

Home / Home

Wed, 02/09/2022 - 7:15am scott

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Bowling

Hackett vs. Schoolcraft, Airway

Lanes, 4 p.m.

Bronson vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Division 3 Team Districts

(at Three Rivers)

Three Rivers vs. Constantine, 5 p.m.

Division 4 Team District

(at White Pigeon)

White Pigeon vs. Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Finals: Centreville vs. White Pigeon/Marcellus winner, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Colon at Tekonsha, 7 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

South Haven at Three Rivers 6th grade, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Glen Oaks women at KVCC, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks men at KVCC, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Athens at Colon, 7 p.m.

New Buffalo at Howardsville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Division 4 Team Districts

(at Lawton)

Schoolcraft vs. Gobles, 6 p.m.

Division 4 Team Districts

(at Mendon)

Union City vs. Mendon, 6 p.m.

Finals: Galesburg-Augusta vs. Mendon/Union City winner, 7:15 p.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Niles, Sturgis at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Girls Basketball

Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 5”45 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.

Hartford at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.

Hackett at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.

Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at New Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Hackett at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Tournament, 5 p.m.

 

