Local Sports Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Bowling
Hackett vs. Schoolcraft, Airway
Lanes, 4 p.m.
Bronson vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Division 3 Team Districts
(at Three Rivers)
Three Rivers vs. Constantine, 5 p.m.
Division 4 Team District
(at White Pigeon)
White Pigeon vs. Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Finals: Centreville vs. White Pigeon/Marcellus winner, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Colon at Tekonsha, 7 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
South Haven at Three Rivers 6th grade, 4 p.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at KVCC, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at KVCC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Athens at Colon, 7 p.m.
New Buffalo at Howardsville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Division 4 Team Districts
(at Lawton)
Schoolcraft vs. Gobles, 6 p.m.
Division 4 Team Districts
(at Mendon)
Union City vs. Mendon, 6 p.m.
Finals: Galesburg-Augusta vs. Mendon/Union City winner, 7:15 p.m.
Middle School Wrestling
Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Niles, Sturgis at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Girls Basketball
Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 5”45 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.
Hartford at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.
Hackett at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Three Rivers varsity at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.
Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.
Howardsville at New Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Hackett at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.
Middle School Wrestling
Three Rivers at Gull Lake Tournament, 5 p.m.