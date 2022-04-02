Local Sports Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 5
Wrestling
Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Vicksburg, 10 a.m.
Southwest 10 Conference Meet at Decatur, 9:30 a.m.
SAC Meet at Constantine, 9:30 a.m.
Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Bronson Invite, 10 a.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. unopposed, South Lanes, noon
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Muskegon, 1 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Muskegon, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Bowling
Schoolcraft vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Otsego at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Middle School Wrestling
Three Rivers at Vicksburg Quad, 4:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Grand Rapids, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Bowling
Allegan at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.
White Pigeon at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Howardsville, 6 p.m.
Hackett at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Mendon at Bloomingdale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV,5:30 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Constantine at Galesburg-Augusta, 7 p.m.
Howardsville at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Hackett, 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Tekonsha at Colon, 7 p.m.