Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 5

Wrestling

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Vicksburg, 10 a.m.

Southwest 10 Conference Meet at Decatur, 9:30 a.m.

SAC Meet at Constantine, 9:30 a.m.

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Bronson Invite, 10 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. unopposed, South Lanes, noon

College Basketball

Glen Oaks women at Muskegon, 1 p.m.

Glen Oaks men at Muskegon, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Bowling

Schoolcraft vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Otsego at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Three Rivers at Vicksburg Quad, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Glen Oaks women at Grand Rapids, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks men at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Bowling

Allegan at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.

White Pigeon at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Bangor at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Howardsville, 6 p.m.

Hackett at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Mendon at Bloomingdale, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV,5:30 p.m.

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Constantine at Galesburg-Augusta, 7 p.m.

Howardsville at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Hackett, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Tekonsha at Colon, 7 p.m.