Local Sports Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Portage Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Portage Northern, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern, 7:15 p.m.
Hoiwardsville at Michigan Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Mendon at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Constantine at Parchment, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Comstock, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Three Rivers JV at Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Coldwater, 7 p.m.
North Adams at Colon, 7 p.m.
Howardsville at Michigan Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Delton-Kellogg at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Parchment at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Decatur at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Comstock at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Competitive Cheer
Wolverine Conference Finals at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Constantine at Bronson, 7 p.m.
Colon at North Adams, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Three Rivers JV, Varsity at Allegan Quad, 5:30 p.m.
Comstock, Hartford, White Pigeon at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Marcellus, Mendon at Cassopolis Quad, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Plainwell at Eastland Bowl, 5 p.m.
Constantine vs. Niles Brandywine at Joey Armadillos, 4 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Sturgis at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Grand Rapids, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Howardsville at Battle Creek Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kalamazoo Home School at Howardsville, 7:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
White Pigeon, Schoolcraft at Coloma Jamboree, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Centreville boys at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
Constantine at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire at Howardsville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Centreville at Bloomingdale, 6 p.m.
Constantine at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Decatur, 6 p.m.
Waldron at Colon, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis at Mendon, 5:30 p.m.
Eau Claire at Howardsville, 6 p.m.