Local Sports Schedule - 10/23/21-10/26/21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Volleyball

Three Rivers at Coldwater Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Centreville at Athens Tournament, 8 a.m.

Schoolcraft at Mattawan Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Constantine, White Pigeon, Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian Invite, 10 a.m.

Marcellus at Gobles Invite, 9 a.m.

Mendon at Class D Invitational at Shepherd, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

Volleyball

Three Rivers JV at Mendon, 5:30 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Mendon, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Cross Country

Three Rivers, Constantine, White Pigeon, Centreville, Mendon, at St. Joseph County Meet at Colon, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Marcellus, White Pigeon at Constantine Quad, 5 p.m.

Colon at Comstock Quad, 5:30 p.m.