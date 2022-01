Local Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 13

Competitive Cheer

White Pigeon at Gobles Jamboree, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Sturgis, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Sturgis, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Colon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Bowling

Schoolcraft at Bronson Invite, Strike Zone in Bronson, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Three Rivers JV at Portage Northern Tournament, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Sturgis at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at Benton Harbor Countryside Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, 4:15 p.m.

Sturgis at Three Rivers varsity, 5:45 p.m.

Colon at Athens, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine, 6 p.m.

Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 6 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon, 6 p.m.