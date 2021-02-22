Local Sports Schedule
Monday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
Vicksburg at Three Rivers freshman, 4:15 p.m.
Vicksburg at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Howardsville at Kzoo Home School, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.
Bowling
Niles vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Three Rivers 7thgrade at Dowagiac, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Wrestling
Allegan/Dowagiac, Athens at Three Rivers, 5:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Vicksburg Jamboree, 8 p.m.
Middle School Wrestling
Edwardsburg, Dowagiac, Sturgis at Three Rivers Quad, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Howardsville at Lake Michigan Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Mendon at Quincy, 5:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Calhoun Christian at Colon, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Decatur, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Bowling
Three Rivers at Allegan, Snowden’s Sunset Lanes, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Constantine, Schoolcraft at Lawton Quad, 6 p.m.
Colon at Quincy Quad, 5 p.m.
Mendon at Comstock Quad, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Mendon at Colon, 7 p.m.
Parchment at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.
Constantine at Parchment, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Homer, 7:30 p.m.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Three Rivers 6th and 7th grade only, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball
Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
White Pigeon at Quincy Quad, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
Centreville at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 7:30 p.m
Hartford at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Parchment, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Centreville at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Mendon, 6 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Parchment, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Hastings Invite, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Wrestling
Mattawan, Otsego, Pennfield at Three Rivers Quad, 4 p.m.
Centreville at Decatur Quad, 10 a.m.
Constantine Quad, 10 a.m.
White Pigeon, Marcellus at Mendon Quad, 10 a.m.
Schoolcraft at St. Joe Quad, 11 a.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers at Battle Creek Lakeview, Richland Lanes, 9 a.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Schoolcraft at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Howardsville Christian at Colon, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Howardsville Christian at Colon, noon
Middle School Girls Basketball
Three Rivers, Plainwell at Otsego, 9 a.m. (6th grade only).