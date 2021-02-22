Local Sports Schedule

Monday, Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

Vicksburg at Three Rivers freshman, 4:15 p.m.

Vicksburg at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Howardsville at Kzoo Home School, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.

Bowling

Niles vs. Constantine, South Lanes, 4 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Three Rivers 7thgrade at Dowagiac, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wrestling

Allegan/Dowagiac, Athens at Three Rivers, 5:30 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Vicksburg Jamboree, 8 p.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Edwardsburg, Dowagiac, Sturgis at Three Rivers Quad, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville at Lake Michigan Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Mendon at Quincy, 5:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Calhoun Christian at Colon, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Bowling

Three Rivers at Allegan, Snowden’s Sunset Lanes, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Lawton Quad, 6 p.m.

Colon at Quincy Quad, 5 p.m.

Mendon at Comstock Quad, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Paw Paw at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.

Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Mendon at Colon, 7 p.m.

Parchment at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.

Constantine at Parchment, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon at Homer, 7:30 p.m.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Three Rivers 6th and 7th grade only, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

White Pigeon at Quincy Quad, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Boys Basketball

Centreville at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 7:30 p.m

Hartford at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Parchment, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Centreville at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Parchment, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Hastings Invite, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Wrestling

Mattawan, Otsego, Pennfield at Three Rivers Quad, 4 p.m.

Centreville at Decatur Quad, 10 a.m.

Constantine Quad, 10 a.m.

White Pigeon, Marcellus at Mendon Quad, 10 a.m.

Schoolcraft at St. Joe Quad, 11 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Lakeview, Richland Lanes, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Schoolcraft at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Howardsville Christian at Colon, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Howardsville Christian at Colon, noon

Middle School Girls Basketball

Three Rivers, Plainwell at Otsego, 9 a.m. (6th grade only).