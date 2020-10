Local Sports Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cross Country

Mendon Mini-Invite, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Three Rivers varsity at Niles Quad, 9 a.m.

Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg Quad, 9 a.m.

Three Rivers freshman Quad, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

Boys Soccer

Bronson at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Watervliet at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Buchanan at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Middle School Cross Country

Three Rivers at Otsego Invite, 5 p.m.

Middle School Volleyball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Cross Country

Three Rivers at Dowagiac, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at White Pigeon, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Parchment, 6:30 p.m.