Local softball players compete in NSA 14uA World Series

WILIAMSBURG, Va. — Several local girls softball players competed in the NSA 14uA World Series in Williamsburg, Va.

Kenleigh West-Wing, Jaedan Blades, Olivia Deeds, Joanna Larsen and Mckenzie Sheteron from Centreville, along with Kali Heivilin of Three Rivers and Schoolcraft’s Adrienne Rosey were all members of The NTF Nova 14uA girls’ fastpitch softball team that finished third at the event.

The World Series took place July 17-21. The team finished the week with a record of 7-2, including playing three games on the final day in 100-degree temperatures. The team lost in the semifinal game 7-4.