Local hockey players playing a key role for Southwest Michigan Blades

KALAMAZOO — The Southwest Michigan Blades are on the verge of winning their first title in the Southwest Michigan High School Hockey League since the 2004-05 season.

Three students from Three Rivers High School and a brother duo from White Pigeon are all playing a key role in that title drive for the Blades.

The Blades are a high school club hockey team made up of players from schools located south of I-94. Schools represented on this season’s team include Comstock, Vicksburg, Three Rivers, Galesburg-Augusta, Climax-Scotts, Mendon, Kalamazoo Home School students and White Pigeon.

The club was established back in 1989-90 and Tyler Eddy currently coaches the Blades.

Eddy has been the head coach of the Blades since the 2013-14 season.

Included on the 18-member roster are Three Rivers juniors Jett Haifley, Evan Sampson, and Jaxom Dobrowolski, along with White Pigeon’s brother act of Cole Shafer, a senior, and sophomore Blaine Shafer.



