LMC sweeps GOCC in softball DH

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College softball team lost both games of a doubleheader at home Friday to Lake Michigan College 8-0 and 16-5.

Both games went just five innings.

In the opener, Tayler Coe singled, had one stolen base and broke up a no-hit bid by LMC’s Anna Riggenbach.

Coe also made two great catches in centerfield for Glen Oaks.

In game two, Madison Campbell of Glen Oak collected three base hits, scored twice and had one stolen base. Becca Richards added a bunt single and had one RBI for the Lady Vikings. Madeline Adams added an RBI single.