LMC runs past GOCC men

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team lost at home Saturday to Lake Michigan College 93-63 in Western Conference play.

Glen Oaks falls to 0-12 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Lake Michigan improves to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in the league.

Stephon Matthews poured in a game-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for Glen Oaks. Melvin DeVeaux added 16 points, two rebounds and one steal. Christian Oakley added eight points, nine assists and six steals for the Vikings. Gabe Sturgis and Seth Brown added four rebounds. Tyler Shank finished with seven points, two rebounds and a pair of steals.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.