LMC avenges regional loss to Centreville

DECATUR — Centreville’s baseball team saw its season end Saturday with a 5-3 loss to St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic in the Division 4 regional championship.

Mike Webster’s Bulldogs, who finish the season 19-3, earned a 6-3 win over Decatur in the semifinals earlier in the day. LMC edged Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep in the other semifinal 5-3.

“This is just one of those games in the tournament where the team that makes the fewest mistakes comes out on top. We had some late errors. Lake Michigan Catholic is a good hitting team. We knew we were going to have to hit the ball. They competed and it just fell their way,” Webster said.

The game was the last one for Centreville seniors Hunter Heffner, Tyler Carpenter, Collin Kirby, Colletin Gascho, Chandler Hostetler, Antonio Duran and Brady Reynolds.

Over the last four years the senior class has helped Centreville to an overall record of 76-8, including a state runners-up finish in 2015 and three straight district championships and two regional titles.

“This is very emotional for our seniors. They have been to the final four the past two years and they wanted to get there again. But the heart and determination that our kids have is all you can ask for,” Webster said.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished. We fight the best teams around. LMC fought and beat a state-ranked team in Hackett and us. Are they the most talented team? No. They scrapped and worked hard and they deserved to win it.”

LMC took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first. Jacob Kissane’s RBI single scored Kyle Juza.

Kirby’s two-run double scored Stevens and Hostetler in the bottom of the first giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

Centreville added a single run in the third for a 3-1 cushion. Kyzer Bowen tripled with one out and later scored on Gascho’s ground out.

But the Lakers rallied to tie the contest up again at 3-3. Kissane’s two-run double plated Matt DeFay and Zachary Rogers.

LMC added two insurance runs in the sixth. Rogers belted an RBI triple that scored DeFay and Thomas Koenig scored on a Bulldog error.

