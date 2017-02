Brenda Nieto of Three Rivers signs her daughter Thalia Evans up for T-ball during a Little League signup and breakfast at the Three Rivers Elks Lodge #1248 on Saturday, Feb. 11. About 75 came through for breakfast and registration; “we’ve had some new board members join us and we’re looking forward to a great 2017,” said secretary Stacy O’Hara, noting more board members and volunteers are welcome.