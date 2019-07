Little League Schedule/Scores

Michigan District 15 All-Star Tournament

Thursday’s Games

Softball

8-9-10 Division

Edwardsburg at Vicksburg, Field 5, 5:15 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. Schoolcraft/Mattawan winner at Vicksburg, Field 6, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Scores

Vicksburg 12, Mattawan 2

Edwardsburg 12, Three Rivers 0

Baseball

Thursday’s games

8-9-10 Division

Pool A

Three Rivers at Centreville, 5:15 p.m.

Edwardsburg vs. Mattawan at Centreville, 7 p.m.

Note: Today’s games are rescheduled from Tuesday due to rainout

Wednesday’s scores

Edwardsburg 21, Three Rivers 5

Pool B

(at Faulk Field, Schoolcraft Township)

Thursday’s games

Vicksburg vs. Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.

Paw Paw vs. Constantine, 6 p.m.