Little League Schedule

Michigan District 15 Tournament

Baseball

8-9-10 Year-Old All-Stars

Pool A

Mattawan at Three Rivers, Broadway Field, 6 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Pool B

(Schoolcraft Little League, Faulk Field

Vicksburg vs. Constantine, 5:15 p.m.

Schoolcraft vs. Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Junior Baseball

(Thomas Stadium, Niles)

Today’s Game

Niles vs. Edwardsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Constantine vs. Monday’s loser, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

8-9-10 All-Stars

Today’s Game

Edwardsburg at Schoolcraft, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Vicksburg at Mattawan, Field 2, 6 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. Edwardsburg/Schoolcraft winner, Field 3 at Vicksburg, 6:30 p.m.