Little League Schedule
Michigan District 15
Today’s games
Baseball
Junior All-Stars
Niles vs. winner of Monday’s game between Centreville/Mendon and Constantine/Edwardsburg,
Thomas Griffith Stadium in Niles, 6:15 p.m.
Major All-Stars
Mendon vs. loser of Monday’s Schoolcraft/Vicksburg game at Adams Field, Centreville, 6:15 p.m.
Centreville vs. loser of Monday’s Constantine and Three Rivers game at Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.
Minor All-Stars
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 6:15 p.m.
Constantine at Schoolcraft, Faulk Field, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor All-Stars
Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg, North Field in Edwardsburg, 6:15 p.m.