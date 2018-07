Michigan District 15 All-Star Tournament

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Major Division

Vicksburg 21, Schoolcraft 17

Constantine 10, Three Rivers 0, 5 innings

Junior Division

Constantine/Edwardsburg 10, Centreville/Mendon 5

Today’s games

Baseball

Major Division

Constantine vs. Vicksburg at Edwardsburg, 6:15 p.m.

Note: Matchups in other divisions for

today were unknown at press time.