Lightning and the Thunder

MENDON — A little rain and wind, along with an extra-long halftime session weren’t enough to stop the Mendon Hornets football team against Eau Claire Friday evening.

Mendon overcame the elements and its play on the field dismantled visiting Eau Claire by a convincing 47-0 score.

The Southwest 10 Conference win puts the Hornets at 4-1 on the season. Eau Claire remains winless at 0-5.

Jackson Crotser sprinted 32 yards into the end zone for Mendon’s first touchdown. Arthur Pereira booted the first of his five PATs on the night for a 7-0 lead.

The Hornets crossed the Beavers’ goal line twice more before the period ended. Both came on rushing plays by Austin Rensi from three and 12 yards out to boot the Hornets’ advantage to 21-0.

Rensi would added a five-yard trot into the end zone during the second quarter, while Eric Vergauwen raced in from three yards and Crotser again from two yards out.

Crotser added a 46-yard TD gallop during the third quarter for Mendon.

Mendon rolled up 243 total yards of offense and the Hornets’ defense was downright nasty in holding the Beavers’ offense to negative 32 yards.

All of Mendon’s yards came on the ground.

Crotser totaled the football nine times for 127 yards. Rensi gained 65 yards in nine tries.

Tristan Shimmel had nine tackles for Mendon. Chris Dupree, Emmett Bingaman, Crotser and Noah Slaughter all had five stops each for the Hornets.

Slaughter, Shimel and Payton Friell all recovered fumbles for Mendon.