Lewis finishes eighth for Wildcats in conference tennis tourney

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers competed in the Wolverine Conference boys’ tennis championships held in Three Rivers and Sturgis Saturday.

Highlighting the day for Three Rivers was an eighth-place finish at No. 3 singles by sophomore Riley Lewis with a record of 1-2.

Lewis lost matches to Luc McPherson from Otsego 1-6, 2-6, Plainwell’s Reese Commerford 3-6, 0-6 and Tyler Farrell from South Haven 6-3, 3-6, 4-10.

The rest of Three Rivers’ flights finished ninth.

At No. 1 singles, Isaac Adams from Three Rivers lost to Daelan Burd from Otsego 1-6, 1-6. At No. 2, Colby Hartzell from Three Rivers fell to South Haven’s Garrett Smith 4-6, 3-6.

Three Rivers did not have an entry at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, David Green and Gio Gioiosa from Three Rivers were defeated by Cameron Denbow and Lars Larson from South Haven 1-6, 1-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Brady Minnard and Joshua Moore from Three Rivers were defeated by Linus Resak and Ethan Cole 2-6, 2-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Kayden Stratton and Jaxson Gilleylen from Three Rivers were defeated by Eli Saucedo and Dylan Chandler from Otsego 3-6, 4-6.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ Landon Grubbs and Alex Bryant lost to Alex Patel and Eddie Solis from South Haven 3-6, 2-6.