PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity boys tennis team ended its season participating in the Division 3 regional tournament Thursday at Paw Paw High School.

Final team scores and places were not available at press time.

Riley Lewis at No. 3 singles was the only player from Three Rivers to win a match on the day.

Lewis defeated Michael Hartman from Paw Paw in the opening match 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 before losing in the next round to Paul Cho from Berrien Springs 2-6, 4-6.

At No. 1 singles, Three Rivers’ Isaac Adams lost to Buchanan’s Hunter Higgins 0-6, 1-6.

At No. 2 singles, Colby Hartzell from Three Rivers lost his first match to Paw Paw’s Tyler Mejeur 1-6, 2-6.

Three Rivers defaulted at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ duo of Gio Gioiosa and David Green were defeated by Bronson 0-6, 2-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Brady Minnard and Joshua Moore lost to Niles Brandywine 1-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Jaxson Gilleylen and Kayden Stratton from Three Rivers lost to Niles Brandywine 2-6, 0-6.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ combination of Alex Bryant and Landon Grubbs were defeated by Berrien Springs 0-6, 0-6.