Home / Home

Lenawee’s block, height pose big test for Mendon

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

BATTLE CREEK – Mendon’s volleyball team will need to be at the top of its game in tonight’s Division 4 state quarterfinals match against Adrian Lenawee Christian at Battle Creek Harper Creek’s gymnasium. The match begins at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to Friday’s state semifinals match at Battle Creek Kellogg Arena against the winner between Southfield Christian and Kingston from the Burton-Bendle quarterfinal.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here