Late surge pushes Colon past Mendon

COLON — There wasn’t anything magical about the Colon baseball team’s 7-2 win over Mendon for the Division 4 district title Friday.

The Magi got timely hitting from its lineup, solid pitching from sophomore Andy Stoll and good defense behind him to eliminate the Hornets.

Colon advances to the Hudson Regional Saturday, June 10 to face the winner of the Concord District at 10 a.m.

Stoll pitched all seven innings for Colon, now 25-8, allowing four hits, one walk with five strikeouts.

Mendon and Colon were tied up 2-2 entering the bottom half of the sixth.

Colon scored five times during that frame to take control of the contest.

Jonathan Smolarz belted a two-run single to score Andrew Smolarz and Austin Stoll and put the Magi up 4-2. Chase Tomlinson drove in Jonathan Smolarz to score on a ground-rule double. Freshman Phillip Alva laced a two-run single that plated Clayton Wolf and Tomlinson.

The Magi also scored once in the first on Daniel Alva’s RBI single that drove in Tomlinson.

Mendon evened the game up at 1-1 in the top of the second. Corbin Weinberg’s ground out drove in Miki Feister.

The Hornets’ other run came in the fourth when freshman Noah Slaughter scored on an error for a 2-1 Mendon lead.

Andrew Smolarz scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the fourth to help Colon tie the game up at 2-2.

Gabe Parks suffered the loss on the mound for Mendon (17-12) in relief of starter Cole Decker.

Parks gave up five hits and a pair of walks. Decker tossed the first 3—1/3 innings allowing two hits, one walk and had three strikeouts.

Noah Slaughter relieved Parks in the sixth inning and finished the game.

Mendon coach Glen Samson was unable to use No. 1 pitcher Wyatt Cool, who reached his pitch count in the Hornets’ 6-4 nine-inning semifinal win earlier in the day over Athens, in the title game against Colon.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

