Late innings prove to be unkind for Three Rivers’ baseball team

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

STURGIS — Three Rivers made the last couple of weeks on the baseball diamond dangerous for its remaining 2018 opponents.
After winning last weekend’s St. Joseph County Tournament, including a 13-3 six-inning mercy rule win in the finals over Sturgis, Three Rivers came into Saturday’s Division 2 district semifinal game determined to beat the host Trojans once again.
 

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

