Lansing sweeps GOCC hoopsters

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost at home Wednesday night to Lansing Community College.

Glen Oaks dropped a 107-73 decision to Lansing in the men’s game.

Stephon Matthews scored a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals for Glen Oaks, now 0-13 Western Conference and 0-19 overall. Lansing improves to 18-5 overall and 11-2 in the league.

Melvin DeVeaux added 19 points, three assists and three steals for the Vikings.

Glen Oaks lost the women’s game 80-40.

Madeline Adams had 15 points and four rebounds for Glen Oaks. Jazsmin Blue added eight points, 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals for the Lady Vikings. Hannah Carr, a White Pigeon native, had seven points and 15 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, and one assist. Leasia Jackson kicked in six points, two assists and two steals. Gabrielle Russell ended the game with four points, four rebounds and two assists.

