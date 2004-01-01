Langs takes the reins for Centreville football

CENTREVILLE — A new era begins in Centreville football.

The Centreville Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Tyler Langs as the Bulldogs’ new head varsity football coach at its meeting Monday night.

Langs, a 2005 graduate of Climax-Scott High School, is the oldest son of Panthers’ head coach Kevin Langs.

Tyler’s younger brothers Jordan Langs and Beau Langs, and sister Janae Langs were also standout athletes at Climax-Scotts.

Tyler Langs was the starting quarterback on Climax-Scotts’ 2004 football team that defeated Crystal Falls Forest Park 42-8 in the Division 8 state championship game.

Langs went on to become a three-year starter in the defensive backfield at the NCAA Division III level at Wheaton College, a perennial national powerhouse.

Currently the head coach/athletic director and dean of students at Unionville-Sebewaing in Michigan’s thumb area, Langs and his family are excited about returning to the area.

“Family is very important to us. The community of Centreville is full of good people and great leadership,” Langs said.

After graduating from Wheaton, Langs returned to his hometown and coached jayvee football at Climax-Scotts for one year before joining the varsity team as its defensive coordinator.

After two years, Langs moved to Pennsylvania where he coached and taught in the Philadelphia area for the next couple of years.

An opportunity opened up at Unionville-Sebewaing and Langs and his family moved back to Michigan.

In his first season at Unionville-Sebewaing, Langs took a program that had finished 1-8 the previous season, and turned it around immediately. The Patriots finished 5-4 and made the playoffs in Langs’ first year at the helm, followed by a 9-2 mark and first-round playoff victory in 2016.

Langs hopes to change the football culture in Centreville in the same manner.

“I tell my players that I can’t control the wins and losses, but what I can do is guarantee them an opportunity if they are willing to work hard,” Langs said.

