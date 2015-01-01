Langs rebuilds Bulldog diamond fortunes with veterans, youth

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s baseball program has a different look in the coaching box and on the field.

Tyler Langs replaces Mike Webster as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Webster, now the head coach at Portage Central, guided Centreville to a Division 4 state runners-up finish in 2015 and another Final Four appearance in 2016.

Langs inherits a team that suffered key graduation losses. They include starters Andrew Stevens (p, 3b), Brady Reynolds (ss), Chandler Hostetler (cf), Coletin Gascho (p), Collin Kirby (lf) and Tyler Carpenter (2b). That group played an integral part in the Bulldogs’ success the last four seasons.

Kirby batted .492, Reynolds (.393), Stevens (.340), Gascho (.394) and Hostetler (.429).

“We are a very young team this year. Baseball comes down to experience. What we’re trying to do this season is schedule as many games as possible so we can work through situations that all teams with a lot of freshmen and sophomores encounter,” Langs said.



