The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball program announced the signing of Davion Lane from Muskegon Orchard View High School on Thursday.

Lane, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent for the Cardinals, who won their first district championship in 24 years in the 2018-19 season.

“Davion brings the ultimate work for it mentality. When you speak to this young man, it is obvious he loves to put in the time to improve his game. His ceiling is so high over his time with us because of his work ethic. He’s an extremely high character young man,” said Glen Oaks head coach David Victor.