Lakeshore ends Three Rivers’ soccer season

Although not satisfied with the outcome of Wednesday’s Division 2 district soccer quarterfinals 4-1 loss at home to Stevensville-Lakeshore, the Three Rivers Lady Cats certainly have a lot to be proud of this season.

For starters, Travis Shubnell is encouraged by what he saw in his second season as head coach of Three Rivers’ program.

Three Rivers finished the season with an overall record of 13-7, including a 5-4 mark in the Wolverine Conference.

According to Shubnell, the 13 victories represents the most in school history for a Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team.

“We went back and checked the records and couldn’t find any team that had won more than 10 matches in a season,” Shubnell said.

Stevensville-Lakeshore built a 3-0 advantage in the first half. The Lancers got goals from Ella Jeske, Alena Louie and Johna Hafling in the opening 40 minutes of play.

Jeske found the net a second time early in the second half for Lakeshore, extending the Lancers’ advantage to 4-0.