Lady Wildcats sweep Bears in non-league volleyball match

ST. JOSEPH — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team came away with an impressive 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in a non-conference match Monday.

Shelby Krawczak collected 10 kills for Three Rivers while Campbell Haradine added nine and Karsyn Draime had six.

Kylee Nash led Three Rivers with 10 assists followed by Maya Bidelman with nine. Tessa Hawkins had 29 digs, Krawczak and Bidelman both added 13, and Aislyn Sternbergh tallied 12.

Hadley Miller and Krawczak each blocked two attacks. Hawkins led the team in serving.

Three Rivers lost the freshman match 19-25, 15-25.

Carli Lehman led the team with two aces and Shantel Blyly, Zoe Swartz, Paige Middleton and Brooke Mercer added one ace.

Lexi McKenzie, Lehman and Brooklyn Furlong added one kill each.

Mercer also added one block.