Lady Vikings sweep GRCC; lose two to KVCC

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women finished the weekend 2-2 in a pair of conference doubleheaders at home.

Glen Oaks swept a doubleheader from Grand Rapids Community College on Saturday 8-4 and 6-3.

Paige Gust got the win in the circle for Glen Oaks in game one giving up seven hits.

Grand Rapids stranded five baserunners.

Gust went 3-for-4 with five RBI and a home run. Madison Campbell was 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Tayler Coe was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Rachael Cleveland went 1-for-3 with one run scored.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.