Lady Vikings split conference DHs

KALAMAZOO — The Glen Oaks Community College softball team earned a 10-9 win over host Kalamazoo Valley Community College on Sunday.

The win helped Glen Oaks earn a split of the league doubleheader. KVCC won the opener 9-1.

In the second game, Tayler Coe picked up the win inside the pitching circle for Glen Oaks. Coe recorded three strikeouts and gave up seven hits in seven innings.

Glen Oaks manufactured eight hits of its own at the plate.

Coe helped her own cause with a home run and a double with two RBI.

