Lady Vikings spikers notch win

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team defeated Lansing Community College at home Thursday 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20.

Calsey Gruzdov led Glen Oaks in kills with 19. Amber Martin added 13 and Paige Engdahl had 11.

Britta Molberg posted 36 assists.

Glen Oaks’ top defensive leaders were Engdahl with 21 digs, Katie Derrickson had 14, and Molberg added 13.

Gruzdov led with three blocks while Molberg and Martin added one each.

Gruzdov and Emmalee Overmyer had two aces each, while Engdahl and Molberg added one apiece.